17 firearms recovered after burglary of Auglaize County armory

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Police recovered 17 stolen firearms that were stolen from a local armory early Monday morning.

On Feb. 12, Wapakoneta police officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm for Black Iron Armory on 107 W Auglaize St., according to Chief of Police Calvin Schneider.

When officers arrived on scene they found broken glass at the front entrance and that multiple firearms had been stolen.

Later Monday morning, Wapakoneta officers were made aware of a possible suspect who is a student in the Celina School District, Schneider said.

Wapakoneta police worked with the Celina Police Department to speak with the juvenile.

Detectives from both agencies interviewed the suspects and learned where the stolen firearms were located.

Schneider said 17 firearms were recovered.

A report will be sent to the Augliaze County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges.

“Our agency felt it was important to inform our citizens that the firearms have been recovered and that we will continue to work hard in keeping our citizens safe,” Schneider said.

