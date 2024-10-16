14-year-old shoots man in the face after meeting up to film video involving guns

DAYTON — An 18-year-old man was shot in the face this week by a teenager who he was going to make videos involving guns with.

On Saturday, Dayton police and medics were called to the 200 block of East Bruce Avenue on reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

An investigation revealed that a 14-year-old boy had brought a gun over to the victim’s home so the pair could make videos with guns. The teen then accidentally shot the victim.

The teen was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center and booked for felonious assault, as well as for charges connected to a previous aggravated robbery.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

