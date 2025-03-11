14-year-old arrested, accused of shooting 2 people at point-blank range outside Springfield carryout

SPRINGFIELD — A 14-year-old has been arrested after reportedly shooting a woman and teen in Springfield last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This shooting happened a week ago, on March 4, near Little Joe’s in the 1200 block of S. Center Street, as News Center 7 previously reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims were shot at point-blank range outside of the carryout. They were able to drive themselves to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“They were doing absolutely nothing wrong,” Sgt. James Byron said. “They were ordering food and waiting for food to be made and this subject just walked right up to the car and opened fire on them.”

Since then, police have been working on the case and a report obtained by News Center 7 reflects that they have arrested a 14-year-old Ji’Yah Crossley, who they are identifying because of the serious crimes police believe he committed.

News Center 7 doesn’t typically identify teens this young but made the decision to name Crossley because he’s facing multiple felonies, including two counts of attempted murder.

Byron said police had a lot of witnesses who came forward to help with the case.

Police also received home surveillance cameras showing the teen walking toward the store. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the teen can be seen being watched closely by other people because he may be carrying a gun openly.

Police also grabbed video that showed the teen walking in the other direction moments after the shooting and just a couple blocks away.

Byron said Crossley has refused to talk to police about his motives in the shooting.

“I mean, this is serious. I mean, when you walk up to a vehicle and open fire with the intent of killing a person, or in this case, two persons, you know that’s serious,” Byron said.

The charges against Crossley are all juvenile charges right now. Clark County Prosecutors could explore moving his case to adult court, but that paperwork has not been filed at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group