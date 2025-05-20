13-year-old accused of stabbing stepfather in Dayton arrested

DAYTON — A 13-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stabbed his stepfather in Dayton Monday night.

Dayton Police Sergeant Roberta Bailey said officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of W Parkwood Drive around 9:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man bleeding from his hand and began rendering first aid.

The victim told officers that his 13-year-old stepson attacked him after asking why he left the house without permission and missed school, according to Bailey.

Medics took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bailey said the teenager left the scene before officers arrived, but was later located and arrested.

He has since been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center, and the authorities presented the case for possible charges.

Detectives with the Family Justice Center are investigating this incident.

