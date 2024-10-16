‘13 forever;’ NHL star killed in crash honored by team in touching tribute

COLUMBUS — Emotions ran high during the Blue Jackets’ home opener Tuesday.

It would have been Johnny Gaudreau’s third season with the club and 11th NHL season overall.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed on Aug. 29 when police said they were hit by a suspected drunk driver while they were riding their bikes the night before their sister’s wedding.

Johnny wore jersey No. 13.

On Tuesday, the “13″ tributes were everywhere.

Both the Blue Jackets and Panthers took the ice for warmups wearing jerseys bearing the name Gaudreau and jersey number 13 and the number was on the ice behind the goals.

A video was shown of Johnny’s career and life including clips of him sharing what hockey meant to him.

Loved ones took the ice as a banner was raised with Johnny’s name and number in the arena as fans chanted “Johnny Hockey.”

Sean M. Higgins, the man charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths, remains in jail. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

