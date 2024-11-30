12-year-old steals grandfather’s car, drives 160 miles before arrest

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities said a 12-year-old boy stole his grandfather’s car and led officers on a chase.

The boy allegedly stole the car from his grandfather in Issaquah, Washington, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

The boy had “some connection” to a town in Grant County, on the eastern side of Washington state, so Issaquah police notified county deputies that the boy might drive there.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit went looking for the car and found it parked at a curb.

The boy then led deputies on a chase.

The chase came to an end when deputies performed a PIT maneuver.

The boy drove a total of 161 miles before being stopped by law enforcement.

He was taken into custody and booked into a juvenile justice center.

