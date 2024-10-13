11 hospitalized after eating wild mushrooms

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Eleven members of an Amish family, including a 1-year-old, were hospitalized in Pennsylvania Friday after ingesting wild, “toxic mushrooms.”

A family member told fire officials that they became sick after eating wild mushrooms that one of them found in the woods and brought home for dinner, CNN reported.

The family member who reported the illness walked about a half-mile to a telephone booth to call 911.

The 11 were a man, a woman, and nine of their children, fire officials said. They ranged in age from 1 to 39.

All patients were treated and released overnight, according to CBS 21.

There are about 6000 ingestions annually in the United States.

