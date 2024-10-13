‘She was covered;’ Swarm of bees sting woman over 400 times

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Three people are recovering after being attacked by a swarm of bees in a California neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Doorbell camera captured the chaos on Oct. 9 as Dana Meerschaert said a woman covered in bees, and stumbling for help approached her driveway, according to KGTV in San Diego.

“A woman who was kind of stumbling down the street and mean engulfed in bees, like a foot in front of her, back all over head to toe,” Meerschaert told KGTV.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said the woman asked her for water and collapsed in front of her home.

Another neighbor who said she’s speaking on behalf of the woman and her family says it’s estimated the woman was stung 400 times, 100 times on her scalp alone, saying doctors stopped counting.

Two other people were also stung.

Val Catanzarite was at a nearby park with his 5-year-old granddaughter when he heard the woman scream.

“She was covered,” Catanzarite said. “She was face down on the sidewalk. There must have been a thousand bees.”

He and his granddaughter were both stung while trying to help the woman.

“I got a towel from the car and tried to swat them away, and they just came after me,” Catanzarite said.

The attack happened after neighbors said the exterminator hit the hive, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

NBC 7 and KGTV contacted the exterminator company but have not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



