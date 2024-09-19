104 MPH in Honda Civic; officer catches car going 49 MPH over speed limit on US-35

DAYTON — An officer stopped a Honda Civic for going 104 miles per hour on U.S. 35 in Dayton.

The officer stopped the driver on Westbound U.S. 35 near Smithville Road just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 16 where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

Dayton Police posted a photo on social media that showed the officer clocked the car at 99 miles per hour after the driver applied his brakes.

The driver said he had to be at work by 7 a.m. in Lima.

“Please be mindful of your speed and slow down so everyone can get to their destination safely. At these speeds, it can be dangerous for other drivers on the road as well as the driver of the offending vehicle,” Dayton Police said.

On Monday September 16, 2024 this vehicle was recorded driving more than 100 miles per hour on US 35 (a 55 miles per hour zone). This was on westbound US 35 approaching South Smithville Road. The driver stated he had to be to work in Lima, Ohio at 7:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/oMCpMkvpVT — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 18, 2024

