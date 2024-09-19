Local

104 MPH in Honda Civic; officer catches car going 49 MPH over speed limit on US-35

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — An officer stopped a Honda Civic for going 104 miles per hour on U.S. 35 in Dayton.

The officer stopped the driver on Westbound U.S. 35 near Smithville Road just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 16 where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

Dayton Police posted a photo on social media that showed the officer clocked the car at 99 miles per hour after the driver applied his brakes.

The driver said he had to be at work by 7 a.m. in Lima.

“Please be mindful of your speed and slow down so everyone can get to their destination safely. At these speeds, it can be dangerous for other drivers on the road as well as the driver of the offending vehicle,” Dayton Police said.

