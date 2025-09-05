10-year-old flown to hospital after riding bike into car in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 10-year-old was flown to the hospital after they rode their bicycle into a car in Darke County, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of N Main Street and Fairview Avenue in the Village of New Madison on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation found that a 10-year-old was riding a bicycle northwest on Fairview Avenue when they failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the spokesperson.

The 10-year-old rode into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Murano and hit the driver’s side of the car.

The child was treated on scene by medics before a medical helicopter took them to an area children’s hospital, the spokesperson said.

Their current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

