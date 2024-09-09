1 treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was treated for smoke inhalation after a Dayton house fire early Monday morning.
Dayton firefighters responded at around 12:15 a.m. to the 100 block of E. Parkwood Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Scanner traffic indicated that smoke was showing when firefighters arrived. There was a small fire, but firefighters got it under control.
A person suffered smoke inhalation, but got themselves out of the house, dispatchers told News Center 7.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
