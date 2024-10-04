1 taken by CareFlight to hospital after being shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — CareFlight transported a person to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police and medics responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 300 block of S. Burnett Road on initial reports of a shooting.

A Springfield Police lieutenant told News Center 7 that medics transported a male to Springfield Regional Medical Center after being shot.

CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital from there.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s condition is not known currently.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



