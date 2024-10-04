1 taken by CareFlight to hospital after being shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — CareFlight transported a person to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Friday morning.
Police and medics responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 300 block of S. Burnett Road on initial reports of a shooting.
A Springfield Police lieutenant told News Center 7 that medics transported a male to Springfield Regional Medical Center after being shot.
CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital from there.
The victim’s condition is not known currently.
No suspect information has been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
We will update this story.
