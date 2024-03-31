1 seriously hurt after being trapped under vehicle in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Indiana — Two people were hurt in a “serious” crash in Richmond, Indiana on Friday, Richmond Police Department Chief Kyle Weatherly said in a social media post.

At approximately 4:39 p.m. Richmond police were dispatched to North 8th and North A streets on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers learned a black 1999 Ford F-350 and a white 2007 Ford F-150 were involved.

The black F-350 overturned and the driver, who was unbuckled, was trapped underneath, Weatherly said.

The Richmond Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle and they were transported to Reid Health with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The white F-150 had heavy front-end damage and the driver was transported to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries, Weatherly said.

The police department’s crash investigation team was called to the scene, as one of the drivers was seriously injured.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the F-150 ran a red light at North A Street and crashed into the black F-350, Weatherly said.

The impact of the crash caused the black F-350 to spin and overturn.

At the time of the crash, the white F-150 was traveling westbound on North A Street and the black F-350 was traveling southbound on North 8th Street, Weatherly said.

The Richmond Police Department was assisted on scene by the Richmond Fire Department, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

This crash is still under investigation.

