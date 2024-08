BEDFORD, Ohio — One person in Ohio won the Rolling Cash 5 Jackpot.

One person near the Cleveland area won the $100,000 jackpot on a Rolling Cash 5 ticket during the Aug. 3 drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Deli 4 Less in Bedford, Ohio.

The winning numbers were 11-15-29-37-38.

The next drawing is set for tomorrow, Aug. 4 with an estimated jackpot of $100,000.





