Medics called after vehicle crashes into tree in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics were called after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 3:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Bruce Ave on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Medics were called on reports of possible injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

