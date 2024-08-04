Medics called after vehicle crashes into tree in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics were called after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 3:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Bruce Ave on reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.
Medics were called on reports of possible injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
