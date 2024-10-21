1 person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle at Ohio airport

COLUMBUS — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle outside of an Ohio airport Sunday afternoon.

An airport spokesperson told our news partners at WBNS-10 TV that the person was hit in the area where taxis and rideshares wait.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Getter.

According to airport authorities, the driver stayed on the scene. Traffic was diverted from the area due to the investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

