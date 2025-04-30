1 person hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:49 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Needmore Road on reports of a crash.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

