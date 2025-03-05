1 killed, 4 seriously injured in highway crash

ADAMS COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on State Route 73 near Portsmouth Road, according to a release from OSHP.

One person was killed and four others seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Adams County, OSHP said.

According to OSHP, a vehicle driven by Christopher Gilley, 43, with three passengers was traveling southbound on SR 73 when it crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by Daniel Hammonds.

Gilley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP. Hammonds and all of Gilley’s passengers were transported with serious injuries to an area hospital, OSHP says.

According to OSHP, the crash is still under investigation.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Township Fire Department, Peebles Fire Department, West Union EMS, Adams County EMS, Adams County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Larry’s Towing and Barnett’s Towing.

