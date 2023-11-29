18-year-old injured in Dayton shooting; police investigating

DAYTON — An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Monday night.

At 8:40 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 2200 block of Lakeview Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

Dispatch said the caller reported they were shot in the leg multiple times.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the 18-year-old man and transported them to Miami Valley Hospital. They’re in non-life-threatening condition, Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer confirmed Wednesday morning.

>> ‘Debris flying, smoke flying;’ Witnesses describe Ohio building explosion that killed 3 people

The department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dayton police (937) 333-1232 or submit anonymous tips through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group