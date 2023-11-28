1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Monday night.

At 8:40 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 2200 block of Lakeview Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> ‘Hot anger;’ Husband of woman shot multiple times at Beavercreek Walmart speaks out

Dispatch said the caller reported they were shot in the leg multiple times.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Information about their condition was unavailable.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group