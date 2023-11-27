‘Hot anger;’ Husband of woman shot multiple times at Beavercreek Walmart speaks out

BEAVERCREEK — The husband of one of the four victims of a shooting at a Beavercreek Walmart is speaking out.

Terry Swain said his wife, Tiara Taylor, usually had groceries delivered but she went to Walmart last Monday because with Thanksgiving approaching she wanted to make sure she got the items she needed.

According to Swain, Taylor was shot six or seven times. Doctors still aren’t sure.

“They said she was talking, she was conscious at the time, she’d been shot in the abdomen,” Swain said.

Swain headed for the hospital as soon as he got the phone call.

