2 victims of Beavercreek Walmart shooting released from hospital; 2 remain hospitalized

BEAVERCREEK — Police have provided an update on the conditions of four people injured during a shooting at a Beavercreek Walmart last week.

Two of the four people injured have been released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Beavercreek Police Department. The other two victims remain hospitalized and are in stable condition.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a gunman went into the Walmart Monday night and shot four adults in the store.

The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Beavercreek police confirmed. The man was later identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones of Dayton.

According to the FBI, based on evidence collected, including journal writings from Jones, the attack may have been at least partially inspired by Racially Motivated Violent Extremist (RMVE) ideology, the spokesperson said.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the motivating factors leading to the shooting.

