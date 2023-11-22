Photo of Beavercreek Walmart shooter released; FBI seeking information

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police have released the first official photo of the man who opened fire inside a local Walmart, injuring four people on Monday.

Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, of Dayton, was identified Tuesday as the shooter at the store on Pentagon Blvd.

>> I-TEAM: FBI search Dayton home linked to Beavercreek Walmart mass shooter

Jones went into the store around 8:30 p.m. and shot four people. He was found behind the Vision Center in the store, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“If you have any information regarding Jones, you are urged to provide a tip by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov,” police shared on social media.

We’re working to learn more about Jones and the investigation. We’ll continue to provide updates.





