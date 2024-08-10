1 injured after stabbing in Troy; Person of interest identified

TROY — One person was injured after a stabbing in Troy last week.
On Aug. 2 around 2:36 a.m. Troy police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Walker Street on reports of a stabbing.
According to the case report obtained by News Center 7, a man was stabbed multiple times by someone when he answered the door.
>> Ohio man stabs parents, killing one, during argument
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have identified a person of interest, but have not made any arrests.
The stabbing remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.
©2024 Cox Media Group