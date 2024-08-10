1 injured after stabbing in Troy; Person of interest identified

TROY — One person was injured after a stabbing in Troy last week.

On Aug. 2 around 2:36 a.m. Troy police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Walker Street on reports of a stabbing.

According to the case report obtained by News Center 7, a man was stabbed multiple times by someone when he answered the door.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified a person of interest, but have not made any arrests.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

