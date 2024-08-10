Ohio man stabs parents, killing one, during argument

GREEN TWP, Ohio — A man is in custody after he stabbed his parents, killing one and seriously injuring the other, during an argument.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, officers and medics were dispatched to the 3300 block of Palmhill Lane in Green Township on reports of a stabbing, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Upon arrival, crews found 75-year-old Barbara Mortimer dead and a 75-year-old man seriously injured.

>> 13-year-old Ohio boy dies after shooting

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a release obtained by WCPO-9 TV.

A police investigation determined that 40-year-old Kenneth Mortimer stabbed his parents at their home during an argument.

Mortimer had left the scene before Police arrived but he was located and arrested in Cincinnati.

He is being charged with murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault.

©2024 Cox Media Group