13-year-old Ohio boy dies after shooting

COLUMBUS — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus.

Police were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. to the 4500 block of Monmouth Court in Columbus on reports of a shooting, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Police found 13-year-old Kamarion Woody with a gunshot wound.

Woody was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. He died around 1:50 a.m., according to police.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.

However, Columbus Police said the case would be presented to the prosecutor’s office because of the circumstances of the shooting.

