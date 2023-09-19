Shooting investigation stretches to Levitt Pavilion; 2 injured

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:40 p.m.:

Two people were taken to the hospital was injured after a shooting near the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to reports of a shooting at the Levitt Pavilion on South Main Street, according to initial reports.

After an investigation police found that the shooting happened at South Jefferson Street & East 4th Street, according to Dayton police.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds, police confirmed.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, according to police on the scene.

Photos from the scene show caution tape blocking off parts of the pavilion, as police investigate.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and will update as new information becomes available.









