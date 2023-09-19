2 injured after wrong-way crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two people were injured after a wrong-way crash in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield police confirmed police and medics were called to respond to the crash in the area of West Jefferson Street and South Lowry Avenue around 8:07 a.m.

One car was reported to have flipped on its side.

It was also reported that a fire hydrant had been struck by a vehicle involved in the crash.

According to Springfield police on scene, a car going the wrong way on Jefferson St., a one-way street, struck another vehicle on South Lowery Ave.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

