1 injured after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:28 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 810 block of Clarkson Ave on reports of a stabbing.

One person was injured, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

Medics have not made any transports at this time, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

