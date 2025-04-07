1 injured after crashing head-on into tree in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was injured after crashing head-on into a tree in Darke County Saturday morning.

Around 5:36 a.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 200 block of State Route 503 on reports of a single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black pick-up truck driven by 33-year-old Paul Speer of Brookville was driving southbound on SR 503 when he traveled left of center and off the left side of the roadway.

The pick-up truck then struck a tree head-on, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s office.

Careflight was requested, but could not fly due to the weather conditions at the time.

Speer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was listed as in stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

