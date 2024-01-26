1 hurt after vehicle crashes into pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A person is hurt after crashing their vehicle into a power pole in Springfield early Friday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 1:10 a.m. on initial reports of a crash in the 300 block of E High Street.

A Springfield Police sergeant tells News Center 7 that a vehicle struck a power pole and officers remain at the scene.

Medics transported the driver to the Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

