1 hurt after vehicle crashes into pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A person is hurt after crashing their vehicle into a power pole in Springfield early Friday morning.
Officers and medics were dispatched around 1:10 a.m. on initial reports of a crash in the 300 block of E High Street.
A Springfield Police sergeant tells News Center 7 that a vehicle struck a power pole and officers remain at the scene.
Medics transported the driver to the Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
