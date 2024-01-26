1 hospitalized after semi blow tire, crashes into SUV on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A person was taken to the hospital after a semi blew a tire and hit an SUV on Interstate 70 late Thursday afternoon in Clark County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to Eastbound Interstate 70 past State Route 54 on initial reports of a crash after a semi blew one of its tires.

Photos from the scene show that an SUV suffered damage to the passenger side and airbags were deployed.

OSHP told News Center 7 that the semi was traveling in the middle lane on EB I-70. The semi blew one of its tires as the SUV was attempting to pass it in the left lane, hit the vehicle, and the SUV went into a guardrail.

Medics transported the SUV driver to Springfield Regional Hospital with minor injuries. The semi-driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

