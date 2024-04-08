1 hurt after jeep crashed on its side in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A woman is hurt after crash in Darke County where a jeep was on its side Sunday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. to the intersection of Horatio Harris Creek and Horatio New Harrison Roads in Gettysburg on initial reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Blue Buick Lacrosse was traveling north on Horatio New Harrison Road and a 2017 Jeep Compass was going west on Horatio Harris Creek Road. The driver of the Buick failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and hit the Jeep.

The Jeep overturned on its side, but citizens stopped by and were able to get the Jeep off its side. The occupants in the Jeep were able to free themselves, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported a passenger in the Buick to Wayne Healthcare with minor injuries.

The driver of the Buick was cited for failure to yield the right way from a stop sign.

