1 dead after head-on crash in Butler County; 2 others hospitalized

BUTLER COUNTY — A person is dead, and two others are hurt after a head-on crash involving an SUV and pick-up truck in Butler County late Sunday night.

>>RELATED: 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized following Butler County crash

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Hamilton Cleves Road on initial reports of a head-on crash involving two-vehicle crash, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that a Black Nissan Rogue traveled left of center and hit a gray Chevrolet Sierra Truck.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics transported two people who were in the Chevrolet truck to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

>>Driver found passed out behind wheel of car after Miamisburg crash

This was the second deadly crash in Butler County on Sunday.

News Center 7 previous reported that one person killed in a crash on Stillwell Becket Road and Oxford Reilly Road in Oxford Township.

The victims for both crashes have not yet been identified pending notification by family.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group