1 hurt after crash involving school bus in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A person was hurt following a crash involving a school bus in Auglaize County Wednesday morning.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and Cridersville Police officers were dispatched around 7 a.m. to the intersection of Main Street and Shawnee Road on initial reports of a crash involving a school bus.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that no one on the bus was hurt.

Medics transported the driver in the other vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

