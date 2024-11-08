1 hospitalized after structure fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN — One person was hospitalized after a structure fire in Warren County early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 420 block of Forest Ave in Franklin on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio teacher pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition charge involving student
- Customers confused as ‘heavily shopped’ Family Dollar announces closure
- ‘Heard boom ... and she went down;’ Neighbors detail chaos after 2 dead in Dayton shooting
A Franklin Police and Fire Dispatcher confirmed that one person was taken to an area hospital.
Details on the person’s condition were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]