1 hospitalized after structure fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN — One person was hospitalized after a structure fire in Warren County early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 420 block of Forest Ave in Franklin on reports of a structure fire.

A Franklin Police and Fire Dispatcher confirmed that one person was taken to an area hospital.

Details on the person’s condition were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

