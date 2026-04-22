1 hospitalized after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Wednesday.

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The crash was reported in the 500 block of Hilltop Road around 3:45 p.m., an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

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Two cars were involved in this crash.

Medics took one person to the hospital, but it’s unclear how serious their injuries are.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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