1 hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Wayne Ave and East Fifth Street on reports of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn the severity of injuries and the status of the person in the hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

