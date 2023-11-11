1 person injured after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One man was injured after a stabbing that took place in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Dayton Police Officers were dispatched to 39 East Mumma Ave at 12:39 a.m. on reports of a man being stabbed, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
>> Firefighters respond to grill fire in Miamisburg early Saturday morning
News Center 7 is still working to learn whether or not the man was taken to the hospital and how severe his injuries are.
We will update this story as new information becomes available.
©2023 Cox Media Group