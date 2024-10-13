1 hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Dayton Sunday morning.
Around 6:45 a.m. crews were called to the area of South Smithville Ave and Linden Ave on reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in a crash.
One person was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
