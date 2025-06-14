1 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in West Carrollton early Saturday morning.
Around 2:26 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Alex Road on reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle that had struck a tree, according to a West Carrollton Dispatcher.
The driver was taken to an area hospital.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
