1 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in West Carrollton early Saturday morning.

Around 2:26 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Alex Road on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle that had struck a tree, according to a West Carrollton Dispatcher.

The driver was taken to an area hospital.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

