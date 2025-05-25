1 hospitalized after being ejected in 3-vehicle crash, police say

HAMILTON — Medics transported a person to the hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in Butler County.

Officers and medics responded around 1:50 p.m. to State Routes 4 and 129 on reports of a crash, according to our news partner, WCPO, in Cincinnati.

Butler County dispatchers told WCPO that three vehicles were involved, and a person was ejected.

The person’s condition is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

