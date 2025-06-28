1 hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Monument Ave on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, crews found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The person accidentally shot themselves while handling a gun, according to the sergeant.

They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

