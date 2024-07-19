1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Thursday morning.

Around 10:06 a.m. Thursday deputies and medics were dispatched to US Route 36 East and Jaysville-St. Johns Rd on reports of a crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates a van driven by 24-year-old Ethan Baker of Arcanum was stopped southbound at a stop sign on Jaysville-St. Johns Road at US Route 36 East.

>> 911 services restored in Butler County after IT outage temporarily disrupted them

Baker failed to yield and drove into the path a minivan driven by 45-year-old David Bradenburg of Greenville. Brandeburg was driving east on US Route 36.

The colission caused Brandenburg to travel off the right side of the road. His vehicle rolled onto it’s top.

Brandenburg was taken to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

Baker was treated and released from the scene. He was cited for failure to yield after a clearly marked stop sign.

©2024 Cox Media Group