911 services restored in Butler County after IT outage temporarily disrupted them

BUTLER COUNTY — 911 services have been restored after they were temporarily disrupted by a global IT outage.

The technology outage took down most Microsoft systems worldwide caused by a defective Crowdstrike update.

Around 1 a.m. 911 call services in Butler County were disrupted.

All calls were routed to Hamilton County and relayed via radio, according to spokesperson for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The service was restored around 6:30 a.m. and the system is functioning normally, according to the spokesperson.

No 911 calls were unanswered during the outage.

