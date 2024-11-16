1 dead after shooting outside Ohio bar

READING — A man is dead after a shooting at a bar near Cincinnati.

Police in Reading responded to The Lounge on Reading Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. When they got there, they found a 53-year-old man shot in the parking lot.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Police did not say if they had any suspects in the shooting at this time.

