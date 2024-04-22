1 dead after fire breaks out at apartment complex in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A person is dead after an apartment fire in Miami Township on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to respond to the fire at an apartment complex on Cobblegate Drive near Alex-Bell Road, News Center 7 previously reported.

Firefighters removed one victim from a unit who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and later pronounced deceased, Battalion Chief Glenn Jirka, Miami Valley Fire District, confirmed with News Center 7.

>> Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in family swimming pool in Vandalia

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation by the Miami Valley Fire District’s Fire Marshall’s Office. Jirka said investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office are assisting the Miami Valley Fire District with the investigation.

According to Jirka, there were no initial indications that the fire was suspicious in nature; however, the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group