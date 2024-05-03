TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas line hit on busy Beavercreek road; delays expected

BEAVERCREEK — A gas line was hit on a busy Beavercreek road and it’s now impacting traffic.

This happened on westbound Colonel Glenn Highway near the Dave Dennis auto dealership, according to Beavercreek Police.

Traffic in the 4200 block of Colonel Glenn Highway is experiencing delays.

“Crews are actively working on the scene, but expect lane restrictions,” police shared on social media. “Please plan alternate routes as work is expected to last for several hours.”





