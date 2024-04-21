Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on scene of an apartment fire in Miami Township.

Fire crews are currently responding to the fire at an apartment complex on Cobblegate Drive near Alex-Bell Road.

The Miami Valley Fire District is asking people to avoid the area.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

10:45…Crews are on scene of a Structure Fire on Cobblegate Dr. near Alex-Bell. Avoid the area Posted by Miami Valley Fire District on Sunday, April 21, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group