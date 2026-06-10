Task Force seizes over 30 grams of meth, fentanyl during area drug investigation

BUTLER COUNTY — Drug task force agents seized over 30 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl after serving a search warrant at an area home on Wednesday.

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Around 8:45 a.m., the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.) executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Pater Avenue in Hamilton.

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During the search, B.U.R.N. agents seized approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of fentanyl, $1600 in cash, and a firearm.

Andrew Bowman, 34, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Additional charges may be presented to the Butler County Grand Jury.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said that by targeting individuals involved in the trafficking and possession of dangerous narcotics, B.U.R.N. continues to remove deadly drugs and illegal firearms from our neighborhoods.

“You bring that poison into Butler County and illegally possess a gun, you can make your own decisions, but you don’t get to choose the consequences,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

Andrew Bowman (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

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